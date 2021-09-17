Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,014 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

AEM opened at $53.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

