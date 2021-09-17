AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Tops $0.32

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $35.12 million and approximately $405,644.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00131428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,005,214 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

