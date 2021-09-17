Air Partner (LON:AIR) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.80 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.18). Approximately 161,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 182,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.90 ($1.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Air Partner alerts:

The company has a market cap of £57.27 million and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.72.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.