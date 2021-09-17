Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for approximately 3.6% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1,268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 33,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,189,569 shares of company stock valued at $319,883,504. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.80. The stock had a trading volume of 306,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

