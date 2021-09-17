Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EADSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $33.81 on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

