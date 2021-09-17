Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AIPUY stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.