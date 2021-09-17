Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AIPUY stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
