AirSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.65 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $44.70 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00133623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00045794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

