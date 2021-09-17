Ajay Mangal Sells 150,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ajay Mangal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,154. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.93. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

