Akash Network Hits Market Capitalization of $301.41 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $301.41 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $5.11 or 0.00010730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00070863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00179278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.92 or 0.07212547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,623.55 or 0.99940390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.27 or 0.00829494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 157,190,822 coins and its circulating supply is 58,946,851 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.