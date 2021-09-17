AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKITA Drilling stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

About AKITA Drilling

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

