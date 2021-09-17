AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AKITA Drilling stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.
About AKITA Drilling
