Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Albany International worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 52.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Albany International by 32.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Albany International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.