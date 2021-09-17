Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by HSBC

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $6.55 on Friday, reaching $224.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average is $179.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

