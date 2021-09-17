Alchemy Pay Hits Market Capitalization of $248.94 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $248.94 million and approximately $65.23 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00285302 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00140589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00201239 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005650 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

