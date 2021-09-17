Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89,702 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 4.9% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.73. The company had a trading volume of 570,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

