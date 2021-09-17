Alight (NYSE:ALIT) & DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Head-To-Head Analysis

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Alight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $136.88 million 1.64 -$30.01 million $0.16 27.94 Alight N/A N/A -$114.43 million N/A N/A

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alight.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DHI Group and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alight 0 0 2 0 3.00

DHI Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.23%. Alight has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.51%. Given DHI Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Alight.

Volatility & Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -41.36% 4.22% 2.24% Alight N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DHI Group beats Alight on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services. It also offers health and wealth solutions such as benefits administration, contribution administration, advocacy, reimbursements, dependent verification, and compliance solutions. In addition, the company provides consumer experience solutions in areas of human insight, strategy, and technology that includes employee value proposition creation and branding; total rewards and wellbeing; experience mapping; communication impact assessment; mindset research; benefits websites; UPoint platform; and social media campaigns. Alight Solutions LLC was founded in 1940 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

