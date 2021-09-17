Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

