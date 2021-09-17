Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Position Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,070 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 4.07% of Alkermes worth $160,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 59.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alkermes by 43.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 911,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alkermes by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after buying an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 82.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 908,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 410,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -74.47, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.