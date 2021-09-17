ALL BEST ICO Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $9,232.08 and $23.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00133031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.49 or 0.00772518 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

