Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,900 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the August 15th total of 829,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Allegro.eu has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

