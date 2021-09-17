Allen Holding Inc. NY Makes New $9.82 Million Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 687,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,000. ImmunityBio makes up 1.5% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Allen Holding Inc. NY owned 0.63% of ImmunityBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $408,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 47.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 76.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

IBRX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,863. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.