Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $104,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $51.36. 512,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,970,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

