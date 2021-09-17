Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,072 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 1.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Advance Auto Parts worth $119,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.62. 18,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,878. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.