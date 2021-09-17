Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,572 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.58. 36,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,786. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

