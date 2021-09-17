Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,350,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 78,880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,344,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after buying an additional 78,132 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 670,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,146 shares of company stock worth $1,643,443 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC remained flat at $$15.36 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,862. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

