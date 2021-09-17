Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of S&P Global worth $120,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $971,046,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,043,000 after purchasing an additional 627,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.87. 19,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.46. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.90.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.