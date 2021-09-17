Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 188,870 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,870 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $117,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.22. 273,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,135. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

