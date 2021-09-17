Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 434 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.58.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.04. The stock had a trading volume of 248,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.