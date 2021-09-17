Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in Shopify by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 60,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Shopify by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,474.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,446. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,514.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,325.25.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.