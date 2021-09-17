Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $141,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.05. 118,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,485. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

