Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 91,333 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $228.81. The company had a trading volume of 115,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,298. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

