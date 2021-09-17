Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 0.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $66,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,324. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

