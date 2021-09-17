Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.07. 671,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

