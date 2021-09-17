Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 107,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 528,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after buying an additional 361,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.74. 127,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,819. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.95.

