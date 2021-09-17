Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.1% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $153,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

Shares of ORLY traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $602.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

