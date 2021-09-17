Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 564,309 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in NIKE by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in NIKE by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.23. 296,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,773. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.