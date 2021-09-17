Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 116,208 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,208 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,086,637. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion and a PE ratio of -24.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $16,604,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,843,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,854,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock valued at $168,913,408. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.