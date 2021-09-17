Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 170,605 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170,605 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $216,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $159.41. The company had a trading volume of 913,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

