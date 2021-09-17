Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 30,229 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,229 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $236,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 13.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.55. 488,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,702,718.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,006,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,555,946. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

