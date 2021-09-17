Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Wayfair accounts for 3.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Wayfair worth $278,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of W. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $334,304,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wayfair by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,168,000 after buying an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,409. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:W traded up $6.99 on Friday, hitting $284.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.86. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

