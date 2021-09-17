Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 6,281 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.18. 215,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day moving average is $167.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

