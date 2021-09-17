Allen Investment Management LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $1,435,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000.

VMEOV stock remained flat at $$52.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

