Allen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 193,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,856,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 0.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Snowflake as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,813. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,118,084 shares of company stock valued at $308,358,271 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

