Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Booking worth $89,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $15.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,329.12. 7,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,993. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,216.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 232.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

