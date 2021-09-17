Allen Operations LLC Acquires New Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 979,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,000. Clear Secure makes up 6.7% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allen Operations LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Clear Secure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,988,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,755. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

