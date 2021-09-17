Allen Operations LLC Acquires New Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Recursion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.4% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $8,613,000. CRV LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,790,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,710. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.