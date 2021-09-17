Allen Operations LLC Buys Shares of 176,826 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,000. 1stdibs.Com makes up 1.1% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Allen Operations LLC owned 0.48% of 1stdibs.Com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

DIBS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.60. 6,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,348. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 6,927 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,198,440.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

