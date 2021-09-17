Allen Operations LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Allen Operations LLC grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for about 0.3% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 626,102 shares of company stock valued at $52,225,232 in the last three months.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 169,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,751,254. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

