Allen Operations LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allen Operations LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,018 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 6.3% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $36,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 198,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. The company has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.