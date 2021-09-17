Allen Operations LLC Purchases New Shares in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. Momentive Global accounts for about 0.5% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Allen Operations LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $34,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

MNTV traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

