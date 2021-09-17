Allen Operations LLC Purchases Shares of 273,611 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 273,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. 23andMe accounts for 0.5% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Allen Operations LLC owned approximately 0.43% of 23andMe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ME. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe stock traded up 0.19 on Friday, reaching 8.28. 20,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,818. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 18.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is 8.74.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

ME has been the topic of several research reports. assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

